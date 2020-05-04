



YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Open signs are shining extra bright outside businesses in downtown Yuba City.

Neighbors say they’ve been waiting to see businesses open for months.

LeighAnn Jones from Gridley said, “It feels great, it’s a beautiful day, I got some errands ran. I don’t think it’s too early at all. I think if people are smart — don’t start having parties, don’t start packing restaurants.”

As the clock struck midnight Monday morning, new orders are now in effect in Yuba and Sutter Counties, requiring residents to wear face coverings in public. But even on day one, it’s not something the majority of people practiced in Yuba City.

“People are out with no masks on and that’s a big thing, and no one is out here monitoring anything,” said Rebecca Chiles.

The order also allows businesses, including restaurants, nail salons, gyms and tattoo shops, to reopen. All businesses in the counties must operate with “appropriate modifications,” which include social distancing requirements.

It’s a decision county leaders say came after they factored in the financial and mental health of the people who live in the county.

“Now, it’s a matter of looking at the totality of health in our community, and that’s not just COVID-19,” said Rachel Rosenbaum with Yuba County.

But this order defies the state’s phase-in plan which will move forward into Phase 2 as early as this Friday. The bi-county order opens up businesses more quickly than the state recommends.

“Our order recognizes there is a difference between the state order and this local order and we’ve made that clear,” said Rosenbaum. “This relies on personal responsibility, the success of reopening. The success of our community doesn’t hinge on one person washing their hands a bunch, or one person wearing a mask.”

At his daily press conference on Monday, the Governor said there is a possibility for “heath” consequences, and moving this quickly could put public health at risk.

He also said there is a possibility for intervention from the state, but didn’t specify how we would see that in Yuba or Sutter Counties.