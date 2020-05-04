



VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a pursuit suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous in Calaveras County.

On Sunday evening, a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle for going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was traveling westbound on Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs with a passenger on the bike.

The driver, who was later identified as 33-year-old Brian Matthew Dehart, reportedly yelled at his female passenger to get off the motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 12. Deputies say as the woman was getting off the motorcycle, Dehart accelerated, causing her to fall and her leg to become entangled.

Dehart continued driving, leaving the woman in the roadway, so one deputy followed him and another deputy stayed behind to care for the passenger. They say he continued to drive in an unsafe manner, so the pursuit ended near the Hogan Lake campgrounds on South Petersburg Road.

The search is still on for Dehart, who’s described as a white male adult, 6 feet tall, 327 pounds with dark hair and eyes. There are multiple felony warrants issued for his arrest including one out of San Joaquin County for revocation of supervised release, and two out of Tuolumne County for probation violation and having a controlled substance in jail.

Dehart was released from jail on April 15 because of the coronavirus emergency bail order. He was previously arrested on multiple charges including felony vehicle theft, child cruelty, possession of meth and marijuana for sale, possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing a concealed dagger, and possessing illegal fireworks.

Anyone with information about Dehart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.