



– Yolo County announced an amended shelter-in-place order allowing retailers to reopen for delivery and curbside pick-up and allowing all manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse operations to resume beginning May 8.

Officials said the amendment was done to align the county with the state’s recently modified stay-at-home order, which was established under phase two of California’s four-phase reopening plan for the coronavirus pandemic. Phase two allows certain low-risk businesses to resume in a limited, modified capacity that adheres to proper social distancing protocols.

The new modifications allow customers to pre-order, pay for items, and either pick up items outside of retailers or have them delivered. Retailers allowed by the state to offer curbside pick-up or delivery include, but are not limited to, clothing stores, bookstores, shoe stores, jewelers, home and furnishing stores, sporting good shops, antique stores, music stores, toy stores, and florists.

Yolo County’s shelter-in-place order, although modified, is still in effect through May 31.

“With the preliminary re-opening of specified retail establishments and manufacturing in Yolo County we’ve taken one more step toward resuming more normalized activities,” said Yolo County Board Chair Gary Sandy. “All of these changes will require adherence to health standards and safe practices, including social distancing, hand washing, and where necessary, face coverings.”