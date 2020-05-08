



TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man who was stuck inside a coronavirus hot zone and fearing for his life is finally back home.

We first spoke to Aaron Harlan at the Turlock Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center one week ago. After dozens of patients and staff got COVID-19 and several died, Harlan tested positive but was asymptomatic.

The 52-year-old has a whole host of health problems including diabetes, A-fib and congestive heart disease. The last place he wanted to be is at a nursing home right next to COVID-19 patients. He had been at the facility since mid-March following complications from a toe amputation.

He was set to be released on May 1 but never was. Now, a week after his original discharge date, he is thankful to finally be home.

“I am so ecstatic. I feel like I am safe, I feel like my life isn’t threatened anymore and they wouldn’t let me go and I felt like I was going to end up getting sick and dying in there,” Harlan said.

Harlan doesn’t consider this situation to be over. He still believes his case was mishandled and believes some patients could still be stuck like he was.