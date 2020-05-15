



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Placer County is back open for business and a lot of people are excited about it.

For the first time in two months, downtown Roseville restaurants welcomed guests to dine-in. Lines of people and friends eating at full tables could be seen throughout downtown and it is exactly what people hitting the town said they have been waiting for.

“It’s like Christmas day. It’s so nice, we have done a lot of take-out from them and the moment that they were open, we wanted to come down here. Take-out is not the same as going out and being around your community,” said Roseville resident Lori Milne.

Friday was a different scene from Tuesday, with hardly anyone roaming the streets. Dinning looks very different at Goose Point Public House as servers wear masks and tables are spread out six feet apart.

“They wiped off all the tables, they had menus that were disposable, so people weren’t using them. I feel like they are doing a really good job which makes me feel a lot more safe,” said Sarah Hockensmith.

Hungry guest lined Veron Street at every restaurant and waited as long as an hour and a half to get a seat. Chris Jackson, excited for a night out, even restaurant hopped from Goose Port to The Monk’s Cellar.

“Finally things are getting back to normal it looks like,” he said.

The owner of Goose Port estimates they had more than 250 guests dine-in Friday. Customers are required to eat food if they dine-in, which didn’t seem to be a problem for Rich Gibbens, who came from neighboring Sacramento County just to get a taste.

“I will come and spend my money, my hard-earned money out here to be back with socialization. We are social beings and we want to be around people and good beer,” said Gibbens.