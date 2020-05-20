



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — With the unofficial start to summer this weekend, local officials are warning tourists to stay home and out of South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe remains under an indefinite travel ban. El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams first ordered the Tahoe travel restriction on April 3 “to reduce the number of visitors and other non-fulltime residents in the basin.”

Officials said second homeowners are allowed to return to their property, but tourists are asked to stay home. Therefore, short-term rentals will not be available.

Tourists that are caught could face fines up to $1,000 and will be fined each day they are caught violating the order. A spokesperson for South Lake Tahoe told CBS13 property owners caught renting to tourists could also face fines.

Essential workers who are renting in the area are exempt from these rules.

The city said police have the power to arrest tourists, but they do not plan to do so. Instead, officers will be focusing on education and they may issue fines.

The county’s public health officials noted that while the area has seen a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, “significant risk would still exist were the state’s nonessential travel ban to be lifted.”