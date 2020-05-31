Businesses Outside Of Downtown Sacramento Warned Of Potential Looters, Vandals In 3rd Day Of George Floyd ProtestsThe North Sacramento Chamber of Commerce said they were notified by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department that looters and vandals may potentially descend upon businesses outside of the downtown area on Sunday night.

Third Day Of George Floyd Protests Unfold In Sacramento; No Curfew IssuedA third day of demonstration is underway in Sacramento on Sunday as crowds gathered in the downtown area to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Arden Fair, Stockton Malls Close Over Concerns About Unrest; Weberstown Broken IntoAhead of more possible unrest as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, several malls in our area have closed for the day and at least one was broken into.

Bloody Teen Hit By Rubber Bullet Carried From Saturday's George Floyd Protests In SacramentoA teenager was rushed to the hospital with a bloody face after being struck with a rubber bullet during the second night of George Floyd protests in Sacramento on Saturday night.