



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As protests continue across the nation and around Northern California over the killing of George Floyd, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is taking some precautions in their area.

In a Facebook post Monday, the sheriff’s office said they are preparing for any civil unrest that might occur and are aware of social media posts mentioning their community.

In response to potential civil unrest, the sheriff’s office has increased patrol deputies and called in assistance from the National Guard.

READ ALSO: 500 National Guard Troops Deployed To Sacramento Amid George Floyd Protests

The sheriff’s office has also closed the Silva Valley Parkway off-ramp from Highway 50 starting at 5 p.m.

#TrafficAlert in #ElDoradoCounty: The west and eastbound off-ramps are CLOSED along U.S. Highway 50 @ Silva Parkway and White Rock Road. No estimated time of reopening. @CountyElDorado pic.twitter.com/P4hme7xkcq — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 2, 2020

Also in El Dorado County, Placerville Police have shut down Main Street from Bedford to Sacramento Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and increased law enforcement presence in the city in anticipation of civil unrest.

No protests have been reported in the county as of 8 p.m. Monday.

Placerville police said there is a planned protest for Wednesday.