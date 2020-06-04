  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lines formed early Thursday morning outside the new Costco Business Center in Sacramento.

The store on El Camino Avenue officially opened on Thursday.

A New Kind Of Costco Is Coming To Sacramento

One of only 19 Costcos of its kind in the country, it caters specifically to businesses – providing larger selections of ingredients and supplies meant to be used by restaurants.

Still, the warehouse will be open to all members.

While the location will also offer larger selections of drinks, snacks and other foods, it is worth noting that this location won’t offer free samples like a traditional Costco.

