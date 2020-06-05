ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — Ahead of possible protests in Angels Camp, the foothills town with a population of approximately 4,000 people has instituted a curfew and declared a local emergency.
The 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in place Friday and Saturday night.
By declaring a local emergency, the city can qualify for additional resources that can help with the costs of law enforcement.
Curfew violators can face fines up to $1,000. The curfew does not apply to peace officers, firefighters, National Guard and other emergency operations personnel, individuals traveling to their home or workplace or to obtain medical assistance, members of the press, homeless individuals, and delivery or utility services personnel.
Sacramento also remains under a curfew that was put in place on Monday.
