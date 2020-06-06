



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council will discuss lifting the citywide curfew and dismissing the National Guard in an emergency session Saturday afternoon.

The emergency session is set for 1 p.m.

In a release sent Saturday morning, Mayor Darrell Steinberg wrote, “It is my intention to recommend to the Council that the curfew be lifted immediately and that the National Guard no longer be deployed in our city.”

This comes after a week of peaceful protests in downtown Sacramento and one near Steinberg’s house Friday night in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.

“Last night’s peaceful and powerful demonstrations give me confidence that these steps, which we took reluctantly, are no longer necessary,” the release said.

The curfew was instituted on Monday as a result of the rioting and looting that took place last weekend in the city. Approximately 500 National Guard troops were also deployed to the city to protect critical infrastructure.

On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California sent a letter to Mayor Steinberg and city council demanding the curfew be lifted within 24 hours, stating that curfews of such matter are in violation of the First Amendment.