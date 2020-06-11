CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Live music at major venues won’t be making a comeback anytime soon during this pandemic, but Carmichael twin brothers want to make sure music isn’t forgotten about during the stay-at-home order.

Grant and Ethan Webster not only share a birthday, but they also share a love for music.

“Music is so versatile,” Grant said. “There’s a different song for every situation, for every feeling you can have.”

The pandemic canceled any upcoming summer shows, but these days, who needs a stage when you’ve got the backyard?

“Our neighbor came along and said ‘you guys can deliver music to people the way food is being delivered to people,'” Ethan said.

So the shows have gone on.

“It’s something completely different from a concert at a venue,” Grant said.

The duo performs personal shows outside people’s homes. Their curbside concerts are put on by their band, the Cubicle Revolutionaries. Grant and Ethan changed their tune to use their music to benefit their community.

Twenty dollars gives you 20 minutes of tunes, but of course, they say they’ll never turn down an encore.

“We’ve been blown away from people’s generosity,” Ethan said.

The Websters donate all of their proceeds to the Sac Food Bank for COVID-19 relief. But for these twins, it’s more than just collecting donations to help others that end their concerts on a high note.

“There are 3-year-olds dancing and there are 90-year-olds dancing,” Ethan said. “All kinds of people just connecting.”

Grant and Ethan have been hosting curbside concerts for the last couple of months and have raised about $1,500 so far. Their goal is to collect $5,000 by the time concerts can make a comeback.

For more information on how to book them to play at your home go to: https://www.facebook.com/CurbsideConcerts916/