STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of her 7-year-old step-daughter Billie Williams.

Billie Williams, 7, was found dead in her family garage on May 23. Her father, Billy Williams, 30, is accused of being involved in her death. On Tuesday, her step-mother, 38-year-old Takiesha Williams, was arrested and booked on six counts of felony child abuse/failure to protect and one count of torture.

At Billy Williams’ first court appearance last month, the child’s family took to the court steps to show the judge they thought another family member played a role.

“I just want to know what happened to my baby,” said Billie’s mother outside the County Courthouse in Stockton. “She had a fun and beautiful spirit. She’s loving, she didn’t deserve this, she didn’t.”

Billy Williams is facing a laundry list of charges related to her death including battery child abuse and torture. Family claims the household has a history of abuse and Child Protective Services has had to get involved before. A copy of the criminal complaint shows Williams is also accused of abusing other children.