TRACY (CBS13) — People in Tracy are shocked over the arrest of 27-year-old Daniel Miranda-Lick, who was once credited with saving a life, and now is accused of taking another.

“It’s just kind of sad he saved a life and now his life is going down the tubes,” said Arturo Gallardo.

Last week, Daniel helped save a woman from her car following a crash that left her car submerged in a canal, now he’s behind bars.

Tracy police say it started at a restaurant and bar off Pavillion Parkway where they got a call about a stabbing. Police then got a second call to a nearby hotel about a fight in the lobby.

Investigators say Daniel ran after the man accused of stabbing two people at the bar and that’s how the pair ended up at the hotel.

“Shocking, you never know what is going to happen,” Gallardo said

The fight ultimately led to the man’s death. Now people in Tracy are trying to piece together the sudden change of events, in just a matter of days.

“My mind is going crazy because I thought this guy was a hero at one point. Look at him now,” said Alexander Martel.

Police say the two people who were stabbed are going to recover.