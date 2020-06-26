TRACY (CBS13) — Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection to a hate crime at a Tracy elementary school.

According to police, two portable classroom buildings at Poet Christian Elementary School on S. Central Avenue were burglarized and vandalized on the evening of June 12. School security discovered the classrooms had been ransacked and vandalized with graffiti that included derogatory anti-Semitic words and symbols, police said.

Police say the suspects, two males ages 14 and 15, were former students of elementary school. This case will be sent to the San Joaquin County Juvenile Court.

Tracy police said they have notified the FBI in this case and wrote in a press release, the department “will never tolerate any act of hatred or bias-motivated crimes.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Cisneros at (209) 831-6615 or gustavo.cisneros@tracypd.com.