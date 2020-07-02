WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s last call again for bars in Yolo County after just a few weeks of being open.

Coronavirus is getting worse in Yolo County, forcing bars to shut down and the county to roll back reopenings. The county says their biggest concern is young people.

“A lot of our recent cases are actually coming in that 18 to 64 range. No matter your age, no matter your lifestyle, or how healthy you are, you are still susceptible to getting COVID-19,” county spokesperson Jenny Tan said.

Yolo County chose to shutdown because surrounding counties like Sacramento were ordered to do so by the state. Because of that, Yolo County was concerned people would flood their county bars over the Fourth of July weekend, causing the spread to get worse.

“We definitely wanted to be a little bit more proactive in our mitigation of COVID-19 and slowing the spread,” Tan said.

Young people in Yolo County say despite their boring summer, they understand the precaution.

“I think they started opening up a bit too early, you know,” Rose Her in West Sacramento said.

Danie Coye and her friends were hoping their summer would be a lot more fun.

“I’m trying to go out before they start closing things down,” Danie said.

The county ordered the following businesses to close down by July 3 at 12:01 a.m. for a minimum of three weeks: