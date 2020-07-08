SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new lawsuit claims that the man who died last year after having a medical emergency while allegedly trespassing inside the Golden 1 Center had a security guard kneel on his neck for several minutes.

The incident happened back in the early morning hours of July 2, 2019. Sacramento police say a man had gotten into the building and started acting erratically.

Security footage from inside the Golden 1 Center showed Matthews running around the building before he was taken into custody.

Security guards had already detained and handcuffed the suspect – now identified as Mario Matthews – by the time officers arrived, police say.

At some point, Matthews became unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead two days later.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, alleges that Matthews “needlessly died because he was unreasonably restrained by the combined efforts of three private security guards and three Sacramento Police Department officers.”

In a statement, the City of Sacramento said they were looking into the lawsuit.

“The City has received the lawsuit and is in the process of evaluating it as well as the appropriate next steps,” the city’s attorney’s office wrote.