MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owners of hair salons and barbershops had emotions wash over them when they heard the announcement that the 29 counties on the state’s monitoring list had to close indoor operations.

“Really that sinking feeling in your gut and just holding back the tears. This is too much,” Shannon Marlin, Co-Owner of Maverique Style House and Spanish Fly Hair Garage, said.

“We’re kind of disappointed because we think our industry is really safe and my staff go through sanitizing training,” Terry Green, Co-Owner of Jimmy’s Barber Garage, said.

That training has some of those business owners scratching their heads as to why they’re closing again.

“The chair gets wiped down when it’s used, when someone leaves, the shampoo chair. I don’t know where you’re going to go where it’s cleaner,” Marlin said. “So, I don’t understand why the salon industry is being shut down in any way and what it’s going to do to us going forward.”

READ: Sacramento-Area Residents Flocking To Salons, Barbers Before They Close

The governor’s office says this closure happens effectively immediately. It’s leaving a gut-wrenching feeling about what will happen next again.

“I don’t think it’s going to put us out of the business. You know, we’ve been strong when we came back,” Green said.

“This could be a death nail and we don’t even know it. It’s definitely not a paper cut. It’s a machete for sure,” Michael Sylvestre, Co-Owner of Maverique Style House and Spanish Fly Hair Garage, said.

The owner of midtown fitness and boxing and his fighters were sucker-punched on what was to be another day of training during the pandemic.

“These kids literally walked in right when Gavin was speaking and they say ‘What do we do?’ These are all national champions,” Steven Rapadas, Owner of Midtown Fitness And Boxing, said. “These are guys who compete and have futures of turning pro and all of the above. Everything has been stopped right now.”

ALSO: Churches, Gyms, Malls And Salons Ordered To Close Again In 29 California Counties, Including Sacramento

Rapadas said this is something that he did see coming.

“I did think that it was coming because the numbers were getting higher. And it was kind of a no-brainer,” Rapadas said.

The owner of this boxing gym said he fears what another closure could mean for these businesses in a post-pandemic world.

“Why would anyone want a gym or a restaurant or these businesses that shut down in pandemic in the future? It definitely hurts our industry a lot,” Rapadas said.

It’s another round in the heavy-weight fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. Amid great disappointment, there’s more understanding.

“It’s mixed feelings but I understand the pandemic that we are under,” Rapadas said. “That we do have to get it under control and we do have to get it taken care of and we can continue to try to go back to normal life.”