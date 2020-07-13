YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A homicide investigation underway in Yolo County after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in April.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said David Sanchez died in the hospital two days after being shot inside the car. Two other minors were also in the car but were not injured.

The shooting happened April 24 on County Road 89 in rural Winters. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, or suspects, drove a black four-door vehicle with damage on the bottom of the rear passenger door.

Based on surveillance video, investigators think the suspect(s) were waiting for the victim’s vehicle prior to the shooting. Additionally, they believe the shooter knew at least one of the victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

