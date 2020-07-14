People Flock To El Dorado Hills For Salon Appointments After Mass ClosuresSalons in El Dorado Hills are experiencing a surge in customers as neighboring counties are shut down.

ABC: Bars Can Stay Open If They Serve Bona Fide Meals OutsideBars that were ordered to close under the statewide order Monday now have another way to keep their business flowing.

Police Looking For Suspect Vehicle Connected To Fatal Hit-And-Run In North SacramentoSacramento police are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run at West El Camino and Northgate Blvd. Sunday.

Coronavirus Unemployment: Reopening Claims Amid 2nd Shutdown, Some Still Waiting For Benefits From 1st ShutdownWe’re 18 weeks into the pandemic and many who are still waiting for their unemployment from the first round of closures now have to re-file as their industries close again.