STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police say the homicide suspect they fatally shot while trying to arrest on Wednesday was believed to be responsible for other shootings and violent crimes in the city.

Officers say 39-year-old Antwane Burrise was wanted in connection to a June 1 deadly shooting. On that day, 39-year-old Renard Thomas was found dead inside a car along the 300 block of Florence Street in Stockton; he had been shot multiple times.

On Wednesday around noon, officers spotted Burrise in a car at an apartment complex along the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive.

Police moved in and blocked Burrise from trying to escape, but he allegedly rammed a patrol car.

At one point during the incident, Burrise allegedly backed up into the path of an undercover officer. This prompted that officer – as well as two uniformed officers – to open fire at the suspect.

The officers continued to give him commands, but after some time they noticed no one was moving inside the suspect’s car. A bean bag gun was then used to shoot out the windows of the car and officers did an emergency extraction.

Burrise was given first aid and was soon rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

A search of Burrise’s car uncovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a loaded illegally modified assault rifle loaded also with an extended magazine.

Investigators say Burrise was suspected in several other violent crimes – like shootings and street gang activity.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on three-day paid administrative leave, per usual law enforcement policy following such incidents.