MODESTO (CBS13) – A suspect who fled to Mexico after a gang-related deadly shooting in 2013 was located and arrested in Guadalajara on Thursday, the Modesto Police Department announced.

Giovani Barocio, 28, of Modesto, was identified as the main suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Erick Gomez in the 2400 block of Vera Cruz Avenue in the northeast portion of the city on Feb. 14, 2013, police said.

Authorities said Barocio was able to elude capture all these years but was located due to assistance from the FBI.

Barocio was returned to Modesto where he faces charges of murder and gang-related offenses, police said.

Modesto police said Gomez was located on the scene of the shooting with a single gunshot wound and died later at the hospital.