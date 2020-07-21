COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The first coronavirus-related death of a Colusa County resident was reported Tuesday. Officials say an 85-year-old man at Valley West Care Center has died.

According to Colusa County health officials, the man’s underlying health conditions were the primary cause of death, and COVID-19 was a contributing cause.

There are 15 additional residents at the Valley West skilled nursing facility with the virus and 14 staff members, officials said Monday.

The county says all facility staff and residents are now undergoing testing, and all positive cases have been isolated. Officials say the facility has suspended all in-person visitation from family and loved ones to reduce the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, the county has reported 234 cases of COVID-19.