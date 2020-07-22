SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The 18-year-old shot at a South Sacramento cemetery has been identified as Sacramento State student Zarrie Allen.

Allen was killed Monday night while visiting a gravesite at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn. Detectives believe she could have been caught in the middle of a possible gang-related shooting and was likely an innocent victim.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Sacramento State said, “We mourn the tragic and senseless loss of this vibrant and bright young woman.” The statement went on to say the Richmond native had just completed her first year of college and was planning on getting a degree in nursing.

The school is offering counseling services for students and employees in the wake of Allen’s death.

Police have not yet identified the person responsible for this fatal shooting. Detectives are still investigating a motive and are urging the community to come forward with any information that can lead to a possible suspect.