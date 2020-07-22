SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating after a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Ramona Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Sabrina Briggs with the Sacramento Police Department says three officers were following up on a shooting incident from last week around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. The officers reportedly spotted a person matching the description with a “distinctive visible tattoo” at The Crossings apartment complex on Ramona Ave.

“As officers were on scene they observed a suspect matching the description of that individual. During that contact, the suspect retrieved a handgun and pointed it at officers,” Sgt. Briggs said.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

In a press release, police said the suspect took a handgun out of a satchel and pointed it at officers. He reportedly continued to point the gun at officers “and remained non-compliant with their commands to drop the weapon.”

One officer then discharged their rifle, striking the suspect at least once, police said.

Officers rendered medical aid until the suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Southern from Sacramento. He was not a student at Sacramento State, the university announced.

READ: One Injured In Shooting On Lower Sacramento Street In Stockton

Police say a loaded firearm was found in the immediate area of the suspect after the shooting. CBS13 asked police if the suspect ever shot at them, but they wouldn’t say.

A woman was with the suspect at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police said.

Neighbors who live in the complex say they heard several shots ring out.

“Loud banging noises that weren’t fireworks I guess,” one resident said.

Some Crossings residents said they were not being allowed back into their apartments Tuesday afternoon as police kept Ramona Avenue blocked off. Student David White, who’s lived at the complex for several years, says he wasn’t surprised to come back home and see a police presence in his neighborhood.

“My car has been broken into three times here. There’s a bunch of parties that happen here. And there’s a lack of security detail, you know, major security, so there’s always been kind of problems here,” he said.

ALSO: Young Woman Shot At Cemetery Was Likely Innocent Bystander, Sheriff’s Office Says

The shooting comes at a time when tensions are already high between officers and some members of the community.

“It’s a little hot in the kitchen right now, when it comes to police and all that,” White said.

Several agencies, including the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office, the police department’s Internal Affairs Department, and the Office of Public Safety Accountability, will review the shooting to try and figure out exactly what happened.