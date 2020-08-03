DAVIS (CBS13) — Police in Davis are urging residents to be on alert after a woman reported an attempted sexual assault along a bike path over the weekend.

The woman says she was walking along the Putah Creek bike path near El Pescador Court on Sunday when an unknown man walked up to her from behind. He then put his arms around her neck and pulled her to the ground, telling her not to scream because he was armed with a gun.

After pleading with the suspect to let go, the man eventually released her. He then reportedly told the woman he never had a gun.

The man was last seen leaving near the 1600 block of Drew Circle.

Investigators say the man appeared to be about 35-40 years old with large jaw muscles, a mole on the right cheek and an eyebrow with a clearly visible vertical cut. He was originally wearing a black face mask, but took it off during the attack.

Police also say he spoke with a strong Spanish accent and smelled like body odor and cigarettes.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call investigators at (530) 747-5400.