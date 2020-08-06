FOLSOM (CBS13) — Many businesses have seen a downturn because of COVID-19, but there is one bright spot shining like a diamond.

“It’s amazing how busy we are,” said jeweler Adrian Blanco.

Blanco says sales are up 15 percent from last year. The stay-at-home order along with malls being closed has resulted in more people turning to independent jewelers like himself.

“A lot of people are still celebrating despite everything going on right now,” Blanco said. It’s important for people to celebrate those special occasions – so if they cannot go to Hawaii or somewhere else, jewelry is the next best option.”

He says so-called jewelry box consultations are very popular.

“People have an extended spring cleaning; everyone is going through their jewelry box and looking at what is it they can redesign or get rid of,” said Blanco.

The same thing is happening up the street in Downtown Folsom at Romans Jewelers. Online sales have been good – but in-person are better.

“They come in and try things on, seeing what they like. Online can be hit or miss,” said Inessa Pakhnyuk. “Here they can experience it [and] have a conversation with someone to get their opinion on it.”

Both jewelers say customers are looking to connect with people and their community.

“A lot of people have been coming to small mom and pop shops because a lot of places have been closed, so they like to support small businesses,” said Pakhnyuk.

Another business that has seen an increase in jewelry sales is the pawn shop industry, who are also seeing people buying and selling jewelry during the pandemic.