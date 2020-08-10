SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) — Rental homes are not just for vacations. They’re becoming makeshift nightclubs bringing dozens and sometimes hundreds of people to neighborhoods.

They are not only breaking health orders, the parties are coming violent and in some cases, even deadly.

Randey Rae lives near Howe Avenue and Delma Way where three people were shot early Sunday morning. The house was rented through Airbnb, bringing around 50 people who came to party.

“I think they should all be shut down and I think we should be able to sue the people who are renting these houses out for these parties cause this is the second one in this neighborhood,” Rae said.

Calvin Elam, another neighbor, doesn’t believe there should be parties happening during the age of social distancing.

“Just the fact that there was a party over there was irritating, the street was packed with cars, people all over there. It’s not right at this time,” said Elam.

A rented home in Manteca was the scene of another party gone wrong in July. At that house seven people were injured when gunfire erupted.

In Los Angeles, the city’s mayor is calling the parties out after hundreds of people packed a rented mansion last week, leaving one dead and two others injured.

“These large house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the hills,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating their second house party shooting in two weeks. They arrested two people after shooting at a party left a 22-year old dead. Investigators have arrested two suspects in that case. Their second investigation is the most recent shooting at the Airbnb home in the Arden-Arcade area.

“Potentially because of our current situation, we are seeing an uptake in large parties and gatherings at houses, for instance, because there isn’t anywhere else to go,” said Deputy Lacey Nelson.

The agency is standing with frustrated neighbors, telling partiers to go home.

“Instead of these large parties with people you don’t know, potentially advertised on social media with a bunch of strangers, stop doing that. Stay home and let’s ride this thing out together. So that we can all stay safe not only disease wise, but clearly now violence,” she said.

Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for the latest shooting on Sunday morning. They are asking anyone with information or who may have video to contact them.

Airbnb said they are outraged with the behavior of party houses and those who have lead to shootings. The company banned known party houses back in 2019. They are also taking new steps to prevent younger people from renting homes, restricting people under the age of 25 years old from renting.