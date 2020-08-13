SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As we prepare for a potentially record-setting heat wave in both the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys, cooling centers are opening to help the most vulnerable.

Forecasters are warning that the Central Valley is in for an extended heatwave that could push Sacramento close to its hottest temperature ever. Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to high 100s through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch is set to go into effect on Friday.

The following is a list of cooling centers that will be opening this weekend. Due to the pandemic, the California Department of Public Health recommends centers screen for symptoms, encourage physical distancing and mask-wearing, and implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Learn more here.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

ELK GROVE

Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Rd, Friday-Wednesday, 1 – 9 pm



FOLSOM

Folsom City Senior & Arts Center, 48 Natoma Street Folsom, Ca 95824 Friday – Wednesday Noon – 7 pm



GALT

Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave, Friday-Wednesday, 11 am – 8 pm



RANCHO CORDOVA

City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Dr, Friday-Wednesday, Noon – 6 pm



SACRAMENTO

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd, Friday – Wednesday 1 – 8 pm George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St, Friday – Wednesday 1 – 8 pm



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY

STOCKTON

Arnold Rue Community Center – 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton 95210; Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Van Buskirk Community Center – 734 Houston Ave., Stockton 95206; Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.



STANISLAUS COUNTY

(Library facilities will be made available during extreme heat events)

CERES

Ceres Community Center – 2701 4th Street, Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 209-538-5682



EMPIRE

Regional Water Safety Training Center – Empire Pool — 10 “I” Street, Corner of “I” & Yosemite 209-529-9121 ext. 11

June -August: Session 1- 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Session 2- 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Session 3- 4:00 p.m.-5:30p.m.

Cost: $3.00



HUGHSON

Hughson Community Center – 2307 Fourth Street. Monday – Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday (if needed) 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



MODESTO

Vintage Faire Mall – 3401 Dale Road Modesto. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Modesto Library Auditorium – 1500 “I” Street 209-558-7808



NEWMAN

Newman Public Library 1305 Kern Street Newman 209-862-2010



OAKDALE

Oakdale Public Library 151 S. 1st Avenue Oakdale 209-847-4204



PATTERSON

Patterson Public Library 46 N. Salado Avenue Patterson 209-892-6473



RIVERBANK

Riverbank Public Library 3442 Santa Fe Street Riverbank 209-869-7008



WATERFORD

City Hall 101 E Street 209-874-2328 Tuesday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



YOLO COUNTY

WEST SACRAMENTO