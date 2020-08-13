SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As we prepare for a potentially record-setting heat wave in both the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys, cooling centers are opening to help the most vulnerable.
Forecasters are warning that the Central Valley is in for an extended heatwave that could push Sacramento close to its hottest temperature ever. Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to high 100s through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch is set to go into effect on Friday.
The following is a list of cooling centers that will be opening this weekend. Due to the pandemic, the California Department of Public Health recommends centers screen for symptoms, encourage physical distancing and mask-wearing, and implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Learn more here.
ELK GROVE
- Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Rd, Friday-Wednesday, 1 – 9 pm
FOLSOM
- Folsom City Senior & Arts Center, 48 Natoma Street Folsom, Ca 95824 Friday – Wednesday Noon – 7 pm
GALT
- Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave, Friday-Wednesday, 11 am – 8 pm
RANCHO CORDOVA
- City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Dr, Friday-Wednesday, Noon – 6 pm
SACRAMENTO
- Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd, Friday – Wednesday 1 – 8 pm
- George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St, Friday – Wednesday 1 – 8 pm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY
STOCKTON
- Arnold Rue Community Center – 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton 95210; Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Van Buskirk Community Center – 734 Houston Ave., Stockton 95206; Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
(Library facilities will be made available during extreme heat events)
CERES
- Ceres Community Center – 2701 4th Street, Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 209-538-5682
EMPIRE
- Regional Water Safety Training Center – Empire Pool — 10 “I” Street, Corner of “I” & Yosemite 209-529-9121 ext. 11
June -August: Session 1- 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Session 2- 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Session 3- 4:00 p.m.-5:30p.m.
Cost: $3.00
HUGHSON
- Hughson Community Center – 2307 Fourth Street. Monday – Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday (if needed) 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
MODESTO
- Vintage Faire Mall – 3401 Dale Road Modesto. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Modesto Library Auditorium – 1500 “I” Street 209-558-7808
NEWMAN
- Newman Public Library 1305 Kern Street Newman 209-862-2010
OAKDALE
- Oakdale Public Library 151 S. 1st Avenue Oakdale 209-847-4204
PATTERSON
- Patterson Public Library 46 N. Salado Avenue Patterson 209-892-6473
RIVERBANK
- Riverbank Public Library 3442 Santa Fe Street Riverbank 209-869-7008
WATERFORD
- City Hall 101 E Street 209-874-2328 Tuesday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY
WEST SACRAMENTO
- 1110 W. Capital Ave Friday-Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.