SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Forecasters are warning that the Central Valley is in for an extended heatwave that could push Sacramento close to its hottest temperature ever.

The National Weather Service says both the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys will see a high heat risk at least into early next week.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to high 100s through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch is set to go into effect on Friday.

VERY HIGH heat risk will impact much of the Sacramento & northern San Joaquin Valleys for an extended period of time — into at least early NEXT WEEK. This has the potential to be a DANGEROUS and PROLONGED #heatwave. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/LC7KJq4XRK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 13, 2020

Overnight lows aren’t expected to give much relief, either, with some nights only expected to fall to the high 70s.

The Valley could see temperatures push past the 110-degree mark next week, forecasters warn. For the moment, Sacramento has a forecasted high of 111 on Tuesday – which would easily top the old record of 107 for that day and is only 3 degrees below the hottest the city has ever seen.

The highest-ever temperature recorded in Sacramento was 114 back on July 17, 1925. Wind conditions were light on that day, according to the NWS almanac, and the early morning low was just 74 degrees.

While 100-degree days are relatively commonplace for summer in the Central Valley, temperatures past the 110-mark are extremely rare.

The last time Sacramento saw a 111-degree day was back on July 23, 2006. A 112-degree day also took place on July 10, 2002. The only other day to come close to the 1925 record mark was a 113-degree high recorded on July 14, 1972.

NWS says the longest stretch of 105-degrees or higher in Sacramento was seven days. This last happened back in August 1990.

Sacramento also saw 5-straight days of triple-digit heat back in late June this year.

Forecasters warn that hot temperatures are expected through the end of August.