FOLSOM (CBS13) — While some cities are trying to keep tourists away this weekend, Folsom is hoping to reel them in.

For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders shut down Sutter Street, giving dozens of businesses in historic downtown access to more patio space and more customers.

“The outdoor game is the only game right now and it’s critical that we use this space,” said John Voelz, the owner of Reset.

Voelz said this is the chance downtown Folsom restaurants need to adapt. The closure will last through Sunday and happen again next week.

People are required to wear masks and there are signs encouraging social distancing.

“Where we’ve only had four tables, now we’ve added a ton of tables out in the street we actually added 20 seats,” Voelz said.

This trial run comes on a weekend that is sweltering. Triple-digit temperatures have some businesses worried about turn out.

“This week it might be a little slow for us, unfortunately, because of the heat, this is the first heat wave we’ve had this year,” said Matthew Mumma, a bartender at Folsom Hotel.

Many of the restaurants have fans, misters and tents to help keep people cool. The hope for many is that this set up could happen every weekend.

“Our hope is that this goes very well that people are respectful, they maintain social distance,” Voelz said.