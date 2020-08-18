SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Victor Hayes was the final speaker on this first day of victim impact statements ahead of Joseph DeAngelo’s formal sentencing, and he ended the day with a passionate courtroom performance.

Hayes poured his heart out for nearly an hour, for the most part without notes.

“This is going to be different because this case is different than the other cases,” Hayes said.

Hayes put his passion and frustration on full display inside this Sacramento County courtroom, calling DeAngelo by his first name at times.

“It’s weak, Joe,” Hayes said. He described DeAngelo’s heinous acts crime as the work of a coward.

“It’s despicable, it’s immature, it’s disgusting,” Hayes said.

Hayes didn’t only call out DeAngelo. He took this opportunity in open court to call out DeAngelo’s employer, the Auburn Police Department.

“How can his employer not be held responsible for him?” Hayes said. “For what he did to me and what he did to all these people? He’s a public servant. I’m paying for it. I being the public.”

On Oct. 1, 1977, Hayes was in his home near the river, when he woke to a flashlight shining in his face. He was tied up, his girlfriend taken into another room for 30 minutes and raped.

Hayes’s own detective work has led him to locate DeAngelo’s handwritten police reports showing he was on duty the same day he attacked Hayes and his girlfriend in 1977.

Now even with a conviction and sentencing days away, Hayes says he’s still searching for justice, and answers.

“There are as many questions and more questions now, and that’s the problem with this conviction because the district attorney doesn’t have to talk about it, it’s over with now,” Hayes said.