STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning approximately 85,000 acres in Stanislaus County has prompted evacuations in a Patterson community, Cal Fire announced on Wednesday.

Evacuations have been ordered for all of Diablo Grande Parkway and the entire Diablo Grande community.

Cal Fire said an evacuation shelter has been put in place at Creekside Middle School located at 535 Peregrine Dr. in Patterson.

The evacuation order was announced at 3 p.m. and is effective immediately.

Cal Fire’s website says the fire is only 5% contained as of Wednesday afternoon and is impacting locations in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.

Evacuations ordered in Alameda County were lifted on Wednesday.

The Canyon Zone Fire, which is part of the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, started on Sunday and was burning over 10,000 acres as of Tuesday night.