SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A formal sentence of life in prison for Joseph DeAngelo is set for Friday in the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case.

It turns out DeAngelo may not be moving to a state prison right away. CBS13 has learned an executive order issued in March by Gov. Newsom may postpone DeAngelo’s prison time.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a statement reading: “(CDCR) halted all intake from county jails as one of the many measures implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. And at this time, CDCR does not know where Joseph DeAngelo may be housed.”

Erma Nordine is the aunt of East Area Rapist victim Debbie Strouse Papotto.

“It really hits hard for me,” Nordine said. “I don’t think it’s fair.”

Nordine joined Strouse Papotto’s other loved ones Tuesday to confront DeAngelo in court and to deliver to victim impact statements

“You should be sent to the toughest prison in California,” Strouse Papotto’s mother Dolly Kreis said.

Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel says victims should be alerted to the possible delay in prison transfer, and he would expect prosecutors to try and seek an exception for DeAngelo.

“I think there could be quite a bit of emotional let down (for the victims),” Reichel said. “This is possibly the most significant, epic criminal case in Californian history.”

“I think a prison is more terrifying,” Nordine said, “and I want him to be terrified.”

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office about the impact of the executive order on DeAngelo’s transfer to prison. They declined to comment.