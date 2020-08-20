SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) — A judgment day 40 years in the making. The terrors of the man known as the Golden State Killer will be formally punished during a sentencing hearing at Sacramento State University Friday.

Joseph DeAngelo is set for life in prison and his survivors will see it happen.

“We all know who you are. You lurked in the dark so you could prey on innocent victims. Well now you are the prey DeAngelo,” said Ken Smith, murder victim Katie Maggiore’s brother.

For the first time, DeAngelo’s ex-wife Sharon Huddle is talking about her pain. CBS13 obtained her victim impact statement, which will not be read in court.

In it, she said: “I now live every day with the knowledge of how he attacked and severely damaged hundreds of people’s lives.”

Huddle said DeAngelo would lie about where he was going as she worked graveyard shifts at Jack in the Box and Placer County Juvenile Hall.

“When I was not around, I trusted he was doing what he told me he was doing. Now, without my ability to trust, my relationships with other people are severely impacted.”

Throughout the sentencing process, DeAngelo was seen sitting emotionless in court, as he was forced to hear about the other families he tore apart.

“There is no closure for us because nothing changes,” Ken Smith said.

Families of DeAngelo’s murder victims took the stand Thursday. They remembered Katie Maggiore, who DeAngelo fatally shot alongside her husband Brian in 1978. They were walking their dog in Rancho Cordova.

“No more holidays. The grandkids never got to see them. Their kids never got to see them. But believe me, we all know who Katie and Brian are,” said Karen Smith, Katie Maggiore’s aunt.

Elizabeth Snelling-Hubb is a survivor who just barely got away, but watched DeAngelo kill her father. She calls her father her hero.

“What sickens and angers me the most is that DeAngelo was able to live a normal life with his family for all those years, while my family and I could not be with my dad,” she said.

Now that they can finally see the man who haunted them for so long, some survivors say DeAngelo is not worth their time or their words.