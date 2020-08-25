DAVIS (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested Monday in connection to an attempted sexual assault that took place in Davis earlier this month.

The Davis Police Department said 36-year-old Jose Trinidad Perez Meza was identified as the suspect in the attempted assault.

On Aug. 3 a woman said she was walking on a south Davis greenbelt when she was approached by the suspect. He reportedly dragged her to the ground and took her phone while threatening to shoot her. Police say the suspect tried to sexually assault the victim but she was able to negotiate with him and he stopped the attack. The victim was not injured.

Perez Meza was located at his Sacramento residence in Teekay Way, where officers also served a search warrant. Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to call the department at (530) 747-5400.

