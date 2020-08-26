RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The suspect involved in a gunfight that injured a deputy last weekend in Rancho Cordova may have shot himself, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

In a press release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Walker, shot at deputies when they arrived on Dutchess Way Saturday evening. One of the deputies was shot twice in the leg.

Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect, hitting him at least twice, the sheriff’s office said. Officials say the suspect also had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office said around 7 p.m., a 911 caller said her grandson, whom she had a restraining order against, was in her residence on Dutchess Way and had a gun he was pointing at her.

The sheriff’s office said the caller, 58-year-old Betty Winn Spirk, was shot four times by the suspect during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Winn Spirk was not the suspect’s grandmother but lived at the residence with his grandmother.

The sheriff’s office and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are both conducting investigations of the incident. Both deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The deputy who was shot underwent surgery and is now recovering.