BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing after the North Complex West Zone Fire tore through Berry Creek is dead, family confirms.

Josiah William’s mom, Jessica Williams, said that DNA found confirmed her son Josiah was dead.

Jessica Williams said she is upset knowing her son was alone in his final moments. She described her son as a good, smart, caring, handsome boy that died alone.

Williams said it kills her thinking about what he went through during those final moments.

His mother tells me: “ He was alone, terrified and ran for his life…my son was a good, smart, caring young boy that died alone and it kills me thinking about what he was going through.” @CBSSacramento #CaliforniaFires #NorthComplex — Velena Jones (@velenajones) September 11, 2020

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people have died in the fire. Of the more than 120 reported missing, at least 16 people are still missing, officials said. It’s unclear if Josiah’s death was counted in the total number of fatalities reported Thursday evening.

Jessica Williams spoke with CBS13 on Wednesday about her son. She said he was last seen in Berry Creek and his car was found unscathed. At the time, she was praying it was just a miscommunication.

Cal Fire says more than 65,295 acres and is 0% contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.