SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento State student is recovering from brain surgery after he was run over at a sideshow Saturday night. The 21-year-old’s family and police are pleading with the driver who took off to turn himself in.
A broke, bloodied and bruised Austin Dubinetskiy sustained a “really bad brain injury,” his father Leo said. Leo says this devastating reality is hard to accept.
“He’s my best friend,” Leo Dubinetskiy said.
The 21-year-old was caught up in a sideshow in Natomas over the weekend where an estimated 700 cars turned out. While watching the cars do donuts, Austin was hit and then run over. The car that hit him took off.
“I warn him so many times when he would go to events like that. There are smart ways to be there,” Leo Dubinetskiy said. “I can not bear it, to even watch [the video.] It’s like real hard.”
Sacramento police say extra officers were on the scene to prevent the sideshow from moving onto the freeway and did not intervene further for safety reasons. Two citations were issued that night and a vehicle was towed.
“How can I change things so another family doesn’t go through a situation like this?” Leo Dubinetskiy said.
While Austin is expected to survive, his doctors say his road to recovery will be a long one. As for the driver that left him in the middle of the road? Leo Dubinestkiy offers a message of mercy:
“He took a risk, he took a risk but I harbor no anger toward him, I have no anger to him,” Dubinetskiy said.
Police have not yet released a suspect description and are asking witnesses to call with any information about the incident.
THESE SIDE SHOWS ARE BECOMING AN EPIDEMIC. THEY RACE ALL NIGHT LONG THRU THE STREETS OF EL DORADO HILLS AND FOLSOM. THE CHP AND COUNTY SHERIFFS TURN THEIR HEADS AND DO NOTHING ABOUT IT. COM ON – REALLY RACING IN THE STREETS. LETS GET WITH IT – BLUE
“Caught up in a side show” ??? This was a choice by Austin to be there. He should have left immediately when cars started driving recklessly. Darwin is alive and well.
Clark, unless you experience something like this in your family please do everyone a favor and keep comments like this to yourself. Austin just turned 21 and even though he is an “adult” to many that is just a kid. Should he have had better judgement and not been there? Probably. But how many stupid things did you do as a kid and live to tell the tale?
There is also video footage that seem like someone pushed him. Until we know all the details, let’s be kind and respectful to the family that is hurting.