TRACY (CBS13) – Two Patterson High School seniors were confirmed to be among the four killed after a driver crashed into a tree during a police pursuit Friday night in Tracy, according to a letter sent to families by the Patterson Joint Unified School District.

The district identified the students as Kaya Durazo and Ayana Guardado.

“As a parent or caregiver, you may want to talk to your student about death because it impacts each person in different ways,” the district said in the letter. “How children react will depend on the relationship they had with the person who died, their age and their prior experience with death or loss.”

The district said that beginning Monday, Sept. 21, “Patterson High School will be offering grief/loss counseling for students. Students may log in anytime between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.”

One of the other victims was previously identified by family and Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs as Treyvon Breckenridge, a teenager from Stockton.

MORE: 4 Dead After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Tracy, CHP Says

Breckenridge had previously started his own business, working in his Stockton community providing cleaning services for other residents.

The fourth victim in the crash has not yet been identified.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. when the driver attempted to re-enter Interstate 205 off of Tracy Boulevard.

Prior to the crash, CHP said it attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 for a moving violation, which prompted a brief high-speed chase. The pursuit was called off after officers lost track of the vehicle.

According to the CHP, the vehicle crashed into a tree shortly later after entering I-205 and exiting the freeway on Tracy Boulevard and all four occupants were declared dead by responding officers.