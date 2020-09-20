STOCKTON (CBS13) – Loved ones gathered Sunday night in Stockton to remember the lives of four teens killed in a car crash Friday night in Tracy.

One of the teens was a 17-year-old who had become known for providing a helping hand in his community.

Uncontrollable emotions filled the air as those at the vigil remembered and celebrated the life of Stockton teen Treyvon Breckenridge.

Friends, family and coaches joined together to honor Breckenridge, an Edison High graduate who starred on the football and basketball teams.

Aaron Edmund is a former coach who recalled Breckenridge as always willing to do more.

“I coached him but there were times that I was coaching over here and had another game because we had ten teams,” Edmund said. “I had the trust in him, like go coach this little team for me.”

When the pandemic hit, Breckenridge started his own business, providing cleaning services in his community. His story made local headlines and served as a symbol for his spirit wanting to help others.

Breckenridge was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Friday night, along with three other teens.

The young man used his own passion to show others the way.

Patterson Joint Unified School District confirmed the names of two other victims who lost their lives in that crash.

Kaya Durazo and Ayana Guardado were both seniors at Patterson High. The school district is sending grief support information to families too.