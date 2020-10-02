DAVIS (CBS13) — Yolo County has made its way into the Red Tier, getting the go-ahead to open gyms, indoor dining, and houses of worship with restrictions in place.

“Some of the businesses have breathing room in terms of being able to make a little more money. Utilizing indoor-outdoor spaces and then really get a chance to jumpstart the local economy,” Jenny Tan, Public Information Officer for Yolo County, said.

The City of Davis is taking advantage of the move toward normalcy, but with college students back to class, some are concerned the county’s stay in the Red Tier may not last long.

“We’re trying to be good about it because other college towns, their cases have been going up and we don’t want that,” UC Davis student Cameron Bernal said.

Bernal said he is concerned about possible surges now that students are back to class. Yolo County is monitoring coronavirus cases closely especially as students flood in from out of state.

“These students are coming from all over California, from all over the nation, so coming into Davis and Yolo county, they may be experiencing different regulations then what they’re used to in their hometown where they were for the last six months or so,” Tan said.

And if cases do surge, the county does have a plan in place to slow another potential spread.

“If it looks like we are sliding backwards, we kind of start additional protocols or educational measures to help with that so we will see what happens but we hope that doesn’t happen,” Tan said.

Yolo County says they are working closely with the state health department to make sure they continue to follow proper guidelines and avoid a surge in coronavirus cases.