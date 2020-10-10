SONORA (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking and killing a man in Jamestown.

Sonora-area CHP said the body of 42-year-old Matthew Winks of Jamestown was found near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 7th Street in Jamestown on Oct. 3. Investigators say Winks was hit by a white 1998 Ford F-150. Officers say a week before the incident, there was another attempt to run over Mr. Winks.

After issuing a “be on the lookout” for the truck, the U.S Department of Forestry located the vehicle in the Twain Harte area.

Investigators have identified Dylan Colby Moyle as a person of interest in the case and obtained a Ramey Warrant for his arrest. They believe Moyle is hiding in Tuolumne or Stanislaus County.

Additionally, investigators are looking into others who may have helped Moyle cover up the crime.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Merced Communication Center at (209)356-2900.