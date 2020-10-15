Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man found to be operating an illegal gambling room inside of a business complex, the Modesto Police Department announced on Thursday.
Gary Satterwhite, 45, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of illegal gambling and narcotics sales.
Investigators with the department’s crime reduction team located eight gambling machines, illegal drugs and over $30,000 in cash while searching the room inside of Scenic Professional offices at 614 Scenic Dr., police said.
No further information was released.