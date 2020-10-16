(CBS13) — A Baby Yoda doll that was gifted to firefighters last month by a 5-year-old in Oregon has made its way from fire camp to fire camp helping the heroes on the front lines.

On Friday, Baby Yoda starred alongside Operation Section Chief Jake Cagle in a briefing video about the North Complex Fire, which has burned more than 318,900 acres in Plumas and Butte counties.

In September, 5-year-old Carver learned about the wildfires tearing through his home state of Oregon and told his grandmother he wanted to help the firefighters. While at the store to buy groceries and supplies for a donation drive, Carver picked out Baby Yoda from the toy aisle and sent it in a care package with a note.

“Thank you, firefighters,” he wrote. “Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely <3 Love, Carver.”

Yoda has now traveled to numerous fires around the West Coast. He even has a Facebook group with nearly 50,000 followers where his travels are documented. The toy is now decked out in team pins and “fire swag.”

In Friday’s briefing video, Chief Cagle introduced Baby Yoda while holding him in his left arm and gave a shoutout to Carver.

“So Carver this is for you, I hope you get to watch this video, but Yoda is going to go around the fire with us and just talk about the fire on this update,” Cagle said.

