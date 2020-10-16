By Elisabeth Smith
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — An Amador County gas station was evacuated Friday evening after a suspicious device was found in a cooler.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, the device was found at the Arco gas station in Martell.

The gas station was evacuated while the Calaveras County bomb squad responded to the scene and investigated the device.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 

