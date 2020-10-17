SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Halloween may be on hold in some aspects because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look the part. Evangeline’s Costume Mansion in Old Sacramento was so busy Saturday they had to ask customers to wait outside.

Whether it’s scary, cute, adult-sized, or for kids, people are buying up Halloween costumes.

“People just really love Halloween and they’re just very excited to find ways to celebrate it,” said Katie Mills, manager at Evangeline’s.

The continued flow of customers, despite the pandemic, even took the iconic Old Sacramento costume store off guard.

“Actually, we’re kind of shocked. We’ve had to find last-minute ways to accommodate for this,” Mills said. “It’s a nice surprise on our end.”

The costume that everyone’s after during the pandemic: the plague doctor.

“People are just having a lot of fun with it. Plague doctor sold out like immediately for us,” Mills said. “I think it’s really fun that people are trying to dress up while still staying safe and wearing masks and a big bird beak of a mask definitely does the trick for you.”

COVID-19 is not keeping people out of their costumes, although it’s just maybe changing where they wear them.

“We just take it day by day and see what occurs,” said David Girbony, a shopper at Evangeline’s. “If it does happen, that’s great because it’s for family and for kids and everybody.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, but everyone’s like, ‘Oh, we’re just staying home. We’ve got to keep the kids excited and happy. We’re going to make little haunted houses in our own homes.’ “