SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Forecasted high winds and dry conditions could bring another Public Safety Power Shutoff event this week for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Northern California.

Gusty winds and extremely dry conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. The NWS says there will be a brief break in the winds on Wednesday before stronger winds return through Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the second wind event.

These fire weather conditions have put several PG&E zones under a “PSPS Watch” for Thursday and Friday. On Monday the utility activated its Emergency Operations Center to prepare for the potential Diablo Wind Event.

In the coming days, PG&E will narrow down the areas that may be impacted by the power shutoffs.

As of Monday, they predict areas in the Northern Sacramento Valley, the Northern Sierra Nevada generally north of I-80, the North Bay mountains and near Mt. Diablo in the East Bay Area will be impacted. That accounts for approximately 50,000 customers in 19 counties including Colusa, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.

Below is a list of customers who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event:

Alameda County: 3,485 customers, 190 Medical Baseline customers

Butte County: 11,243 customers, 985 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 565 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 536 customers, 42 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

Humboldt County: 298 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 963 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers

Lassen County: 319 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 2,032 customers, 82 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 347 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 20,091 customers, 1,556 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 49 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 626 customers,18 Medical Baseline customers

Stanislaus County: 33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 7,421 customers, 650 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 458 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 11 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 1,324 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers

Last week, thousands of customers in 24 lost power because of a PSPS event prompted by high winds, low humidity and severely dry vegetation.