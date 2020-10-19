SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — With only 15 days until the election, a San Joaquin County supervisor is raising concerns over the integrity of the local voting process.

Supervisor Tom Pattis is calling for an emergency meeting and a full investigation into the voting process. This comes after several issues on this year’s mail-in ballots in the county.

More than 2,000 voters were sent replacement ballots because a local race was missing. New ballots were sent out to all of the impacted voters, and the county registrar said the new ballot has the words “corrected ballot inside” written on the envelope.

In another instance, more than 5,000 sample ballots and voter guides sent to voters in Manteca and the 5th Suerpvisorial District were printed in the wrong language.

In a statement, Patti said, “I believe there’s a legal vulnerability on behalf of the county. It may even require bringing in somebody else to oversee this election process or election cycle.”

Across the state, Californians continue to shatter early voting records, following a nationwide trend. More than 3.7 million ballots have already been returned in California, compared to 407,000 at the same time in 2016.

Monday was the deadline to register to vote in California. Eligible voters can register online here. If you miss the midnight deadline, you can still vote by doing same-day registration at the polls.