CALISTOGA (CBS13) — The destructive Glass Fire has been fully contained as of late Tuesday morning, Cal Fire says.

While the wildfire – burned into parts of Northern California’s wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties – is now 100 percent contained, firefighters say people may still see hot spots and suppression repair going on for the next few weeks.

On Monday, the final evacuation orders that were still in effect in Sonoma County were lifted.

Cal Fire says residents should still remain vigilant, as parts of the area remain under a Red Flag Warning. Crews will still be actively patrolling the area to mitigate any hot spots that may pop up, the agency says.

A total of 67,484 acres burned in the Glass Fire, which started on Sept. 27. Cal Fire has recorded a total of 1,555 structures destroyed and another 282 more damaged – including some wineries.

Exactly what caused the Glass Fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire says.